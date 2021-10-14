COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Anheuser-Busch announced it will be investing $20 million into its Columbus brewery to expand its packaging capabilities.

The investment, which is part of a larger $1 billion plan for Anheuser-Busch facilities, will increase and enhance the company’s brewing and packaging capacity and capabilities to meet consumer demand while reducing its overall environmental impact.

The investment will also the Columbus brewery to modify an existing bottle line to also accommodate can packaging to package beer in both 12oz aluminum cans and in 12oz sleek cans

“We’re proud to be a dedicated member of this community since 1968, and this investment epitomizes our deep commitment to Columbus and to the broader beer industry,” said Kyle Topping, General Manager, Anheuser-Busch Columbus brewery. “Our team of nearly 600 people is excited to continue expanding our ability and capacity to brew some of America’s most recognizable and beloved brands for consumers across the country.”

According to a release, the investment is part of a larger planned effort spanning 26 states that will expand Anheuser-Busch’s U.S. operations, stimulate economies in communities across the country, and enable sustainable innovations.

Construction to upgrade the Columbus brewery is expected to be completed later this year.