COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A North Side hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use.

City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road near its exit with Interstate 71, has been shut down via court order. It also cited code violations in addition to crime and drug issues.

The hotel’s owners entered into an agreement with the city in August 2020 to address crime, fix outstanding violations and bring the property into compliance, a news release from Klein’s office said. In addition, the owners agreed to improve lighting, install additional security cameras, bolster check-in procedures and hire a security team.

But this didn’t happen, the news release said. In 2021, there was a spike in drug overdoses, robberies and calls to police. The city objected to the renewal of the hotel’s license, which was suspended as of Monday.

The hotel will close until the owners repair unsafe physical conditions, bring the property into compliance, and create an updated safety plan to address crime and drug activity on site, the release said.

If the property is sold, new owners would be required to bring the property into compliance.