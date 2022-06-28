COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Amazon is bringing their brick-and-mortar clothing store, Amazon Style, to Easton Town Center later this year.

The store marks the first Amazon Style location in Ohio and the second in the nation, the first celebrating its grand opening on May 25 in Los Angeles. A date for the opening of the Easton store has not been announced.

“We’re delighted to be part of the Columbus community and offer customers a new and innovative way to shop their favorite looks from Amazon in person,” said Monica Ravi, director of operations for Amazon Style in a release. “We’re also eager to welcome hundreds of employees to our team. These are great jobs with competitive pay and benefits and come with the opportunity to grow a career with Amazon.”

Amazon Style was designed to help customers discover looks through a personalized shopping experience using the Amazon Shopping app. Customers will scan the QR code of an item to see sizes, colors, and customer ratings.

Shoppers can then add the item to a fitting room or send it directly to the pickup counter. While browsing, Amazon will update recommendations displayed in the app.

“Technology helped us to reimagine what’s possible in the fitting room,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “Gone are the days of needing to leave your fitting room or waiting for someone to check in on you in order to get another style of size.”

When a fitting room is ready, shoppers will be notified via the app and directed to head to the assigned room. Inside, shoppers will see items they requested while shopping in the store. They can also use the in-room touchscreen to request additional sizes, colors, and styles, and have items delivered directly to them.

To bring Amazon Style to life, Amazon is looking to fill entry-level and lead positions. All roles offer pay starting at $15/hour for entry-level and $16.50 for lead employees.

“[Amazon Style] employees are dedicated to helping customers find looks they love and feel great in,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “Although responsibilities vary depending on the role, new employees can expect to perform tasks such as providing personalized customer service, delivering items to fitting room closets, merchandising the store with the latest styles, helping customers at checkout, managing back-of-house operations, and more.”

Interested candidates can learn more here.