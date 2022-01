COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Amazon is hiring, and they’re advertising a pay of $20.80 per hour, plus a $3,000 sign-on bonus next Wednesday.

According to a flyer put out by Amazon, NCUS TEC and Care Source, the hiring event will be held at 2886 Airport Drive, Columbus, near the airport from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19th.