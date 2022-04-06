COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Advocates from all parts of Ohio met with lawmakers at the statehouse Wednesday to lobby for Alzheimer’s funding as part of Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day.

NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall presented awards to state Senators Kenny Yuko and Steven Wilson, who co-sponsored legislation to create an Ohio Alzheimer’s task force, which is tasked with developing an agenda for resources, support, treatment, and more in the state.

Colleen will also serve as co-chairperson for this year’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s along with Greg Murray, the voice of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The event is Sunday, Sept. 25, at Columbus Commons.