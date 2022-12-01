COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A non-profit that has served the Columbus area for 55 years is celebrating a $25 million dollar expansion project.

Alvis, Inc. works with those re-entering society after incarceration or those with mental health and substance use disorders. Its new home, which has been in the works since September 2021, will serve as a central service hub for people getting back on their feet.

The facility, located on Alum Creek Drive in south Columbus, will be able to more comprehensively serve people like Travis McDaniel, who came to the organization in 2015 after he was released from incarceration.

“You don’t know how you’re going to get back and forth to work, you don’t know where you’re going to sleep or what you’re going to eat,” McDaniel said, explaining his experience once released. “Alvis alleviates a lot of those required necessities so you can breathe and then reassess yourself.”

McDaniel said when he was getting help from Alvis, he had travel across the city to access its different programs. Denise Robinson, president and CEO of Alvis, said the new facility will change that by housing substance use and mental health treatment and workforce development in one place.

The Alum Creek expansion and renovations at another building will increase housing capacity from 280 to 350, Robinson said.

“Men will all move from the existing building — then we will renovate that piece — then the women from three old Victorian homes will move into that location,” said Robinson.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said Columbus needs this resource, and more like it.

“We need to do better — we need to make sure that we give folks a real shot at success,” Ginther said.

The city, Franklin County, businesses and private donors helped fund the project.

To learn more about Alvis, Inc.’s programs, go to its website or call 614-252-8402.

If you or someone you know is experiencing addiction or a mental health crisis, there are resources available.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 9-8-8

Franklin County Suicide Prevention Hotline: 614-221-5445

SAMSHA National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

Access the SAMSHA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator here

Look up substance use disorder treatment options by zip code here