COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio radio station broadcasting alternative rock will be leaving the airwaves after 33 years.

Alternative rock radio station CD 92.9, one of Ohio’s last independently operated radio stations, will be ending its radio broadcast Jan. 31. Owner Randy Malloy said the station was unable to finalize an agreement that would have allowed it to continue broadcasting on FM. However, Malloy said that the station will not disappear completely.

“While it pains me to once again announce our departure from the airwaves, the WWCD radio brand, along with CD 92.9 merchandise, will remain available our our website www.cd929fm.com,” said Malloy.

The radio station previously left the airwaves for a brief stint in 2020, when the station was called CD 102.5. But that did not last long, as the station was back under its new name CD 92.9 within a month.

The WWCD brand, which has included CD 92.9, CD 102.5, and CD 101, was established in Columbus in 1990.