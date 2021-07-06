Alliance Distributing fans to people in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With the temps in the 90s in Columbus, LifeCare Alliance wants to remind people about its “Beat the Heat Campaign” they have during the hot summer months.

According to Michelle Jones who is their communications director, she predicts more than 4,000 fans will need to be distributed this year in Columbus.

“We’ve already distributed 500 fans this year, ” said Michelle Jones, Communications Director.

She said the campaign has been running for 20 years. This, in an effort to decrease heat-related deaths. An effort she is happy to announce has worked so far.

“Many cases, the heat is the number one killer in the United States. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke is really really serious,” said Jones.

She wants to note the fans are available for anyone. All she asks is that they call ahead to reserve their fans. If they can’t come, they can have someone else come on their behalf, and they must show identification.

“You never have to leave your car, it’s a drive-thru We have volunteers on hand who will place the fans in during your automobiles, so you never have to leave your car,” said Jones.

She added, if anyone wants to donate new fans, they will always accept them. You can deliver them to your local fire station if that is more convenient.

As of Tuesday, they distributed 200 fans to the public. For more information visit https://www.lifecarealliance.org/