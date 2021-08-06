All salaried employees must be vaccinated at Cardinal Health by October 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cardinal Health will require full vaccination by October 4, 2021 for all salaried employees, office-based staff, and sales team members, plus staff traveling for business or visiting customers.

According to a memo that went out today, employees working in distribution centers, manufacturing plants, and hourly employees working from home will only be required to show their vaccination status.

The memo says that full vaccination requirement applies to:

All salaried employees

Office based employees or any employee planning to go to a Cardinal Health location

All Sales team members

Anyone required to travel for business

Anyone planning to go to a customer location

“As of now, employees working in distribution centers, manufacturing plants and hourly employees working from home will only be required to show their vaccination status. Although not required, we’re urging everyone to get the vaccine,” the memo said. “Additionally, we will have an interactive process so employees can request a medical or religious exemption.”