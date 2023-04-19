COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several lanes of Interstate 270 at US Route 33 were closed Wednesday after two cars collided.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

All northbound lanes were blocked beginning around 5:30 p.m. on I-270 beyond US-33 as authorities responded to a collision, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Dispatchers said two cars crashed, and two people were taken in stable condition to Mount Carmel East hospital.

The crash caused a 33-minute delay, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. As of 5:55 p.m., traffic cameras showed cars had begun trickling through the crash scene again.