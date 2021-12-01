COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Air Show will be making a comeback in 2023.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority (CRAA) announced Tuesday that the Columbus Air Show will return to Rickenbacker International Airport, June 17-18, 2023.

“We are delighted to be able to host the Columbus Air Show at Rickenbacker International Airport,” said Joseph R. Nardone, President and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “Air shows inspire and entertain, and we look forward to bringing that back to our community.”

The 2023 Columbus Air Show will be produced by Columbus-area firm Herb Gillen Airshows. This will be the first air show to be held in Columbus since 2007.

“The show will provide world-class aviation demonstrations, ground displays, premium hospitality and corporate opportunities. Initial performers for the 2023 show are expected to be announced in early December,” a release from Herb Gillen Airshows announced.

For more information on the show and tickets, you can visit Columbusairshow.com.