View the latest Storm Team 4 forecast in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Air Quality Alert has gone out for four counties in central Ohio, with pollution levels that could get worse going into Wednesday.

The alert was first issued Tuesday, as the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission tracked pollution levels at 112 on a 0-500 scale. The affected counties include Franklin, Fairfield, Licking and Delaware.

MORPC deemed the 112 Air Quality Index (AQI) rating as unhealthy for sensitive groups, which can include children, older adults, people who are active outdoors, and those with lung diseases. MORPC also predicted the conditions could get worse on Wednesday, reaching a rating of 164. Marked as generally “unhealthy,” the subsequent day’s rating is the first to reach that level in 20 years. The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirData records showed Ohio’s air quality had not received that rating since August 2003.

Latest in recent Air Quality Alerts

Ohio has been no stranger to air quality alerts throughout the month. On June 7, smoke particles from wildfires from Canada resulted in “the first time in 13 years that the region experienced USG alert days for PM2.5,” according to MORPC. During the same time period, New York City recorded an AQI rating of 405, surpassing the level considered hazardous for anyone spending time outdoors.

Ways to stay safe

MORPC recommended while the Air Quality Alerts remained in effect, Ohioans should plan outdoor activities for the morning when pollution levels are lower, and shorten time outside as well. To reduce local contributions to the pollution, MORPC recommended Ohioans drive less by walking, biking or bussing and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment.

AirNow, a government air-quality organization, also tracks the latest AQI readings. View the latest air quality readings on their website.