COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Agave and Rye will open its second Columbus location Wednesday in Grandview, at 1295 Grandview Avenue.

Originating in Covington, Kentucky, Agave and Rye opened its first Columbus location in the Short North earlier this month, adding to a catalog of locations spanning four states.

“[Agave and Rye] is known for everything epic – epic tacos, epic hospitality, epic food, drinks, and hospitality,” said Rachael Miller, director of operations for Agave and Rye.

“Epic” is an apt description. The menu features over 20 fusions housed in Agave and Rye’s signature double-shelled crunchy corn and soft flour tacos. Stuffed inside are outlandish pickings from lobster and kangaroo to mac and cheese, maple syrup, hot dogs and so much more. Guests can also find typical taco fillings as well.

Returning visitors are promised new and exciting offerings, with frequent menu revisions and a substantial drink menu with unique cocktails like the Sparkling Rose and Peach Bellini Margarita and the Bourbon, Black Cherry, and Mango-Habanero Slushee.

Like Agave and Rye’s menu, every location is unique. While each aims to have a similar “vibe,” every location serves as a fresh canvas for artwork featuring different pop icons, musicians, and artists. Music is a big part of the Agave and Rye experience as well, says Miller, with every location showcasing a curated playlist.

“[Agave and Rye is] an escape from your everyday reality,” Miller said. “The whole goal is to provide an incredible, epic experience from beginning to end.”

Owners Yavonne and Wade Sarber hope the vibrant Agave and Rye will be a match for the diverse communities of Columbus, Miller said. The two locations are a homecoming for the Sabers, who call Columbus home.



View Agave and Rye’s hours and locations here. Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Taco Tuesday and Whiskey Wednesday specials are also available.