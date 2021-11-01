COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Studies show more teens are driving distracted, which is why the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) wants to remind teens and parents about the importance of driving responsibly.

According to OSHP Sgt Nathan Dennis, over the last five years, more than 460 drivers have died in crashes involving teenagers.

A 19-year-old passenger was killed in a crash involving a 17-year-old driver in Licking County early Monday, while an 18-year-old was killed and several teens were injured in a crash over the weekend in Knox County.

Roger Stevenson, the father of a teenage driver, said his concern is seeing how many teens are driving while texting, prompting him to remind his 16-year-old daughter to put the phone down while behind the wheel.

It’s why he’s been reminding his daughter Emma to put the phone down and hopes other parents will follow his lead.

As someone who has been in a car accident, Emma knows the importance of being safe.

“When you’re on the road, you’re putting yourself and others at risk,” she said.

Parents should also remind their children about buckling up, making sure their eyes remain focused on the road, and limiting the number of people in the vehicle when they are driving.

“It’s been proven that the more passengers are in the vehicle, the more risky that sometimes teen drivers are behind the wheel,” Dennis said.

