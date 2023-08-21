COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New details have emerged about a shooting Friday night that sent one man to the hospital, as Columbus police said the two suspects stole the victim’s car.

Police said the victim was outside of his vehicle in an alley talking with a couple of children at around 8:30 p.m. at the 1400 block of North High Street. Two unknown suspects then approached and confronted him, leading to one of the suspects pulling out a gun and shooting the victim before stealing his car.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business and had him transported to Wexner Medical Center in serious condition. Further details from police revealed that early Sunday morning, the victim’s car was located near Sunbury Road and Easton Way. The car was impounded.

A witness at the scene said Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso was the victim of this shooting, but police have yet to confirm that detail.

Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan sent a statement Saturday afternoon that Sasso was shot Friday evening in Columbus and that he is recovering at Wexner Medical Center. On Sunday, Sasso tweeted that he is “steadily improving.”

“God bless everyone for their support during this time. It’s been tough as hell but we are steadily improving. I can’t thank everyone enough for being in my corner,” Sasso tweeted.

Sasso, from Nazareth, Pa., is a decorated collegiate wrestler with two Big Ten titles and two NCAA runner-up finishes.