COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident.

Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet struck Collin’s son in the back as he rode away.

Although bills for her son’s medical care were covered by Medicaid, Collins has been struggling to make ends meet.

Help with rent

“We need rental assistance because I have come across a lot of hardships,” Collins said. “Outside of having two surgeries, my son being in a shooting incident, I’ve been in and out of work. So I’m behind on my rent — medical reasons.”

Collins drove to IMPACT Community Action on Southwood Avenue to find out whether they could help with rent. She said she was two months behind, and the bills were piling up.

IMPACT helps fight poverty in the community by offering assistance with rent, job training, heating payments, among other hardships residents could experience by a sudden life event… like Collins and her family.

“This is actually my third time here,” she said recently. “Every time I come, you either got to wait in line, or you have to come back again at a certain time. Or you have to go online and do an application. But the last time I was here, they weren’t taking any more applications because they were behind.”

After her visit to IMPACT, Collins received good news. She was approved for two months back rent and plans to come back in October if the situation hasn’t improved.

Funds added to IMPACT

On Tuesday, Columbus City Council approved a $10 million grant to IMPACT for emergency assistance for families struggling with rent and mortgage, a city spokesperson said in a media release.

Funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Households that have been financially hurt by the pandemic and which are at or below 80% of the area median income will be eligible. The average amount of assistance per household will be about $3,500.

For more information on rental assistance and the resources available throughout the city and county, visit https://www.impactca.org/