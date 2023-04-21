COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio House of Representatives is working through a $95 billion budget proposal before it goes to the Senate.

The budget intends to invest heavily in education, a provision Democrats and Republicans agree is a priority. However, there are currently no specific funding outlined for after-school enrichment programs that advocates said have positive impacts.

“We work hard to bridge the digital divide between affluent students and not so affluent students in schools and to connect them to resources,” said Tom Reed, Vice President of Development at Heroic Ohio.

Heroic Ohio has aided in rolling out a free learning program called “Heroes League Game Day” across the Buckeye State.

“Students can use it as much as they want or as little as they want,” Reed said. “And, they have some choice and voice and all of that creates a sense of agency, and that sense of agency promotes hope and hope creates positive outcomes.”

The program aims to teach students math and reading skills through interactive games. Right now, Reed said there are 10,000 students across the state are participating, but their goal is to reach 100,000 by the end of the year.

“It can happen fast,” Reed said. “Technology allows you to scale fast and so that’s where we think we have the opportunity to help students and parents.”

Parents and schools can sign up here, or they can contact a parent ambassadors at for more information using this email, info@heroesleaguegameday.com.

Reed said, once the state’s budget is in the Senate, they plan to ask lawmakers to adopt an amendment that would do the following:

Achieve the goals of the “governor’s literacy challenge.”

Accelerate the distribution of expiring funds in order to offset pandemic-related learning loss.

Empower programs like theirs that engage students in after-school learning.

“Learning those skills that they apply to the things they learn in the classroom during the school day,” Reed said.

Chair of the House Finance Committee, Representative Jay Edwards said funding is not out of the equation for the house’s proposed budget yet.

“A lot of those specific things or smaller things, we’ve kind of left out and we are going to see where our members as well as the other side is before we act on those issues,” Edwards said.