After record-low attendance, OSU hoping fans come out for Akron game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Despite pulling off the win, attendance at Ohio State’s home game last week only reached just more than 76,000 people, a record low that hasn’t been seen in five decades.

Will attendance at Saturday’s game at the Shoe be the same?

Plenty of fans made their way to the stadium Saturday, but some said they’re not surprised to see this season’s attendance being a little less than in the past.

Ohio State announced major changes to its entry policy for fans this year, including digital tickets and going paperless inside the stadium, which cause some problems during the first week due to wi-fi issues.

Another reason for the low attendance is some fans are simply more content to watch the game at home or from a bar due to COVID-19.

Others believe people aren’t as impressed with the team’s performance this year, hoping that turns around in Saturday’s game against Akron.

“But you can definitely tell the difference,” said fan Greg Berger. “I mean there’s not as many people walking along High Street.”

“Yeah, the traffic is a little bit less, but right around game time, the start of game time, they’re coming on down,” OSU fan Timmy DeMattis said.

“We do have more coming, but it’s just slower than usual,” said Kelly Dawes, owner of College Traditions, a shop selling OSU memorabilia.

With kickoff set for 7:40 p.m., it remains to be seen if the stadium will reach more than 100,000 fans.