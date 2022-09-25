COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings in Columbus, with several others shot and recovering Sunday.

The victims range in age from their late teens to early 50s.

All three shootings remain under investigation.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Columbus police said Trevor Seymour, 52, was shot and killed in the area of East 5th Avenue and Osborn Street. Three other men were also shot there outside a motorcycle club and drove themselves to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Then around 1 a.m., a man was shot and killed in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue. According to police, they have a person of interest who is cooperating in the investigation.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., police said a 17-year-old girl and two other women were shot outside an east Columbus bar after a fight broke out. One gun was used to shoot all three victims. Shamira Rhodes, 30, was killed and the 17-year-old remains in critical condition.

An east Columbus mother who lost her own son to gun violence in 2020 said people need to put the guns down.

“I would love for people to just not be so quick to resort to taking a life, or to resort to gun violence, which could take a life,” said Audrea Hickman, whose son Jarrin Hickman, 28, was shot and killed on April 17, 2020, in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Chatterton Road. “That’s not the answer. It’s not the best answer. You’re destroying families and many times, you could be destroying your own family.”

Anyone with any information on any of the shootings is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio CrimeStoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).