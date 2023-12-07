COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Columbus officer from the city’s defunct Vice Unit changed the course of federal court proceedings against him on Thursday.

Andrew Mitchell, accused of shooting and killing Donna Castleberry during a 2018 prostitution sting, was cleared by a Franklin County jury in April. However, a separate federal case still awaited him after he was accused of kidnapping two women under the guise of arrest for prostitution, and then forcing them to perform sexual favors for their freedom. He pleaded not guilty, and previously rejected a plea deal offered at the end of November. The felony charges mounted against him included:

Three counts of depriving civil rights

Five counts of tampering with a witness, victim or informant

Two counts of influence, injuring an officer, juror or witness

One count of destruction or removal of property to prevent seizure

Mitchell was scheduled to go to trial in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on Jan. 8. However, court records showed in a 2:15 p.m. hearing, Mitchell changed his plea to guilty on two counts of depriving civil rights, and one count of tampering with a witness.

Former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell testifies during his murder trial in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on April 11, 2022. He faces murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Donna Castleberry, 23, on Aug. 23, 2018. (NBC4 File Photo)

No sentencing date for Mitchell appeared in federal court records as of Thursday afternoon. He previously faced up to life in prison for the charges mounted against him.

The former Vice Unity officer went to trial twice in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for the killing of Castleberry, before being found not guilty of murder and voluntary manslaughter. In the initial proceedings in April 2022, the judge declared a mistrial when the jury reported three separate times that it was deadlocked.

Mitchell’s cases and the 2018 arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels were among controversies that ultimately led to the Columbus Division of Police abolishing its Vice Unit. Mitchell retired from the division the day after CPD announced the disbandment.