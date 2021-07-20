African American Male Wellness Walk, Pelotonia announce cooperative initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two major health events have decided to collaborate and focus their efforts on improving health throughout the community.

The African American Male Wellness 5K Walk/Run and Pelotonia announced Tuesday that they will work together by supporting each other’s events.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, AAWellness will have a corridor/block party for the Pelotonia riders to see and learn more about how they can get involved in the Wellness Walk. On Saturday, Aug. 14, Pelotonia leadership will have a passion team at the Wellness Walk.

John Gregory, CEO of the National Center for Urban Solutions, and Doug Ulman, CEO of Pelatonia, discussed the initiative, speaking from the Franklin Park Conservatory. You can watch their comments in the player above.

