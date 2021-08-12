African American Male Wellness Agency adds ‘Uplift Her’ event for 2021

Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The African American Male Wellness Agency held its inaugural “Uplift Her” event as part of Black Men’s Health Week.

This week is dedicated to saving lives by spreading awareness and access to free health screenings.

The organization extended its outreach to women, providing free breast exams, mammograms, as well as vaccines.

Timiya Nolan, assistant professor at Ohio State’s College of Nursing explained the goal of the new event.

“I want people to see us as one of the places where they can get their healthcare, and you don’t have to wait until your sick to do that,” said Nolan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Governor DeWine Aug. 17 briefing

Centennial anniversary

Man arrested in West Virginia in connection with fatal shooting at Franklinton bar in July

James Taylor, Jackson Browne coming to Nationwide Arena for December concert

Student loan forgiveness and loan moratorium: What Ohioans should know

Child among four injured in shootout on Greenfield Drive

More Local News