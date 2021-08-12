African American Male Wellness Agency adds ‘Uplift Her’ event for 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The African American Male Wellness Agency held its inaugural “Uplift Her” event as part of Black Men’s Health Week.

This week is dedicated to saving lives by spreading awareness and access to free health screenings.

The organization extended its outreach to women, providing free breast exams, mammograms, as well as vaccines.

Timiya Nolan, assistant professor at Ohio State’s College of Nursing explained the goal of the new event.

“I want people to see us as one of the places where they can get their healthcare, and you don’t have to wait until your sick to do that,” said Nolan.