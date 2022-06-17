COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a week where thousands in central Ohio under AEP Ohio lost power for an extended period of time, the company has issued a statement regarding it’s participation in upcoming Pride march and festival in downtown.

AEP Ohio stated that it will not participate as an organized group during the Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival slated to occur Saturday in order not to “distract from the positive nature of the event.”

The full statement sent to NBC4 from an AEP Ohio spokesperson reads:

AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week.

More than 100,000 people in Franklin County lost power in a continued outage throughout the week as the company tried to manage strain on its storm-damaged infrastructure.

At the peak of the outage, a total of nearly 250,000 AEP Ohio customers did not have power on Tuesday evening.