COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus is coming off yet another violent weekend, with shootings across the city injuring at least three people and killing two teenagers.

Officers found Mahky Andrews, 15, in a car at the corner of North Hamilton and Warner roads. They then realized there was a second victim in a nearby neighborhood on Caledonia Road, where officers found Layton Ridgedell, 18.

On Sunday, two people were injured in a shooting on Lechner Road, and a third was hurt by a bullet on Canterbury Way.

To help get to the bottom of these violent crimes, Columbus police are taking advantage of partnerships with groups like Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.

“We’re accomplishing quite a bit,” said Jacqueline Casimire, one of the members of the group. “One of the proudest things that we’re doing is bridging the gap between the Columbus police department and the community. We’re getting people more comfortable with speaking to them.”

Columbus police are also paying officers overtime in order to increase patrols in parks during the summer months.