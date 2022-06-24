COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People across central Ohio are sharing their thoughts after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which eliminates the constitutional right to an abortion.

Advocates in the state gave their thoughts on the matter as Ohio’s abortion laws could change from several pieces of proposed legislation.

Patients to Advocates member Kierre Morgan made the decision to have an abortion, a decision she grappled with for a while and believes others should be entitled to have.

“If more of us say, that this is part of our lives, and an important part of our lives, than I think we kind of open up that conversation and make it less under this veil of secrecy,” said Morgan.

Morgan also mentioned the barriers that could surround those seeking an abortion. “That’s really the biggest barrier sometimes, how am I going to get there, how am I going to miss work, all of those things just kind of are like right at the top of the list,” said Morgan.

“It is a health choice, between that person, and their medical provider, and no one else,” said Morgan.

On the other side, leaders of anti-abortion groups are in support of the court’s decision to give state’s legislatures the ability to make the decisions.

“To those celebrating today, this is not the end of our work, it is truly only the beginning.” said Beth Vanderkooi, executive director of Greater Columbus Right to Life.

“We look forward to the opportunity to work in states, that are going to bring legal protection to the unborn,” said Mark Harrington, president of Created Equal.

Outside of initial reaction to the decision, anti-abortion rights groups say they plan to support those struggling with an unplanned pregnancy.

“We can, and we will offer better solutions, that affirm the dignity of all human persons, from conception until natural death,” said Vanderkooi.