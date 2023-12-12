COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With recreational marijuana becoming legal in Ohio, Columbus is cleaning up its city code to follow suit.

In its last action Monday night during its last scheduled meeting of the year, Columbus City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to repeal certain sections of the code that will put the city in compliance with Issue 2, which allows those 21 and older to own, possess and grow marijuana.

While marijuana is now officially legal in the state of Ohio, details of the law are not yet finalized. Currently, House Bill 354 and House Bill 86 are two of the potential laws being considered by state lawmakers.

In a press conference last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged state lawmakers to pass House Bill 86, which made changes to new legal cannabis laws. During his remarks, DeWine cited his concern over fentanyl-laced marijuana, a claim that has been disputed by medical professionals.

The council made clear that it would comply with changes to the language of recreational marijuana laws. This vote was intended to reflect the will of the voters who passed Issue 2 on Nov. 7 by a margin of 57%-43%.

“We know that the Statehouse is considering messing with the law, and if it changes, we as a city will respond,” Council President Shannon Hardin said. “We thought it was important for now as a city that we immediately get into compliance with the current statute because we respect the will of the voters.”

The ordinance would take effect immediately after Mayor Andrew Ginther approves it or 10 days after its passage if Ginther takes no action.

Issue 2 took effect Thursday, but there is currently no legal way to purchase it.