COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One adult is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus on the night of Christmas.

On Dec. 25 at approximately 7:02 p.m., Columbus Division of Police responded to a report of a vehicle vs pedestrian traffic crash on Fairwood Avenue and Smith Road. An adult driving a vehicle southbound struck an adult pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from Columbus police.

Columbus police’s Accident Investigation Unit was notified and has initiated an investigation into the incident. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed by Columbus police at this time.