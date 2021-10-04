COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The trial for former Columbus police officer Adam Coy has been scheduled for, March, 2022.

The date of March 7 for Coy’s trial was announced during a pre-trial hearing, Monday.

Coy was sent to Oberlin Drive on Dec. 22, 2020 on a report of a suspicious vehicle. He found Hill, 47, in the garage of a house where Hill was a guest. Moments later, Coy yelled to a fellow officer, “There’s a gun!” before firing four times at Hill.

Only after firing did Coy activate his body camera. Hill laid on the ground until medics arrived minutes later, and he later died at a nearby hospital.

Coy was fired from the Columbus Division of Police a week later.

In April, Coy was indicted on a charge of reckless homicide after being previously indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and two charges dereliction of duty, for failing to properly activate his body camera and for failure to inform a fellow officer that he thought Hill presented a danger.

In August, a judge denied Coy’s attorneys’ request to change the location of the trial.