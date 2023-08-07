COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a violent weekend in Columbus, leaving four people dead following three unrelated shootings, including one that involved a Columbus police officer.

After this weekend, Columbus police said 97 people have been killed in the city of Columbus so far this year. That number is a 10-person increase compared to this time last year.

Police said 21-year-old Chrishon Fisher was shot and killed on Marcia Drive early Saturday morning. Additionally, two men were shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon. Columbus police have identified those victims as 41-year-old Nicholas Ealy and 69-year-old Alberton Deleon.

Police also said an officer shot and killed a suspect early Saturday morning after the suspect, brandishing a broken bottle, charged the officer. The officer is a 16-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police, but officials did not name that officer, citing Marsy’s Law.

No matter the circumstances surrounding these incidents, it’s clear this weekend was a violent one.

“One life lost is one life too many, right?” We Are Linden CEO and founder Ralph Carter said. “Even if a life is not taken, gun violence is something we have to suppress all across Columbus.”

We Are Linden is a community group trying to combat violence in Columbus through youth intervention.

“It’s very hurtful to see that it’s continually going on,” Carter said. “Even though it has gone down, but it’s still active, it’s still going on and we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Carter said people need to get involved in their community in order to reduce violence.

“We encourage people to get involved,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you know what you are doing, it’s just showing up. That’s the main thing, showing up for the community, showing up for the kids.”

Carter said that kids and parents have to want to seek help and people need to get out and work for their community. He said those two things really are key to combating violence, and he believes we can see a change in Columbus.

“I mean, I’m always worried,” Carter said. “Worrying is always going to be something that I’m doing, but I have hope, and that outweighs everything.”