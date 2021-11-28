COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Local community activists along with the Black Queer and Intersectional Collective held a solidarity march for Black trans lives along High Street in the Short North section of Columbus on Sunday.

Community members came together one week after Transgender Day of Remembrance to call attention to the widespread violence killing Black trans people in Ohio and across the country.

Activists gave speeches honoring those who have lost their lives, showed support, and spread a message of solidarity.

Organizers said 2021 marks the deadliest year yet for Black trans people and trans people of color and their community is in a state of emergency.

So far this year, activists said there are 48 reported trans people of color who have lost their lives due to anti-Black transmisogynist violence.