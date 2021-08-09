Activists call on Portman to support voting rights act

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of advocates gathered Monday to deliver more than 1,000 signatures to Senator Rob Portman’s office, urging him to support the For the People Act.

“It’s important that we have fairness and freedom of the right to vote immediately and there’s no time to waste,” said Daniel Van Hoogstraten, state director for the organization For Our Future Ohio.

The voting rights bill in Congress would set standards for how states run elections and redistricting. This comes after some state legislatures have been accused of suppressing voters with new legislation.

“We’re seeing a lot of voter suppression, a lot of attacks on our freedom to vote, across our country and certainly in the state of Ohio,” Van Hoogstraten said.

The group said time is of the essence with Ohio already beginning its redistricting process.

“We need the Senate to move now so that we don’t have new maps with partisan gerrymandering,” said Carrie Coisman, Ohio organizer for All On the Line, a voters’ rights group.

A spokesperson with Senator Rob Portman’s office said in a statement: