COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Fire crews were on the scene of a three alarm fire at a three-story apartment building in west Columbus on Trade Winds Dr. Sunday morning.

Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin said that crews arrived at the scene at 6:55 a.m.

Martin said there are no injuries they are aware of now and that the fire started on the third-floor of the apartment building.

Martin added that due to the size of the apartment building, additional people were needed which is why it has gone to a third alarm.

Crews fought the fire for about an hour, per Chief Martin.

NBC4 will update this story with the latest information when it becomes available.