COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The whimsical spectacular “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is returning to Columbus this weekend with three performances illuminating the Palace Theatre.

A Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts, Holidaze is at the Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. A cast of holiday storybook characters come to life during the 115-minute, two-act show, including a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets are on sale starting at $35 and reaching around $120. Purchase admission here.

Amid a background of wintery sets and scenery, Holidaze is a family-friendly production with singers, dancers, toy soldiers and reindeer with an ensemble of aerial circus acts, jugglers, skippers, acrobatics and more.

The cast of Holidaze is producing three performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)

The world-renowned cast of performers is accompanied by an original music score with twists on favorites like “Carol of the Bells” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Part of Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group, Cirque Dreams has produced shows for Broadway, national tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts and venues worldwide. Since 1993, more than 50 million people have experienced a show by Cirque Dreams.

Holidaze is touring in more than 70 cities across the nation. Learn more here.

