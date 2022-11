Police say on Oct. 8, Mohamed Elmi, 27, allegedly shot a man one time in the stomach with a handgun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arraigned in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday morning on an alleged felonious assault charge.

Police say on Oct. 8, Mohamed Elmi, 27, allegedly shot a man one time in the stomach with a handgun. The victim survived the assault, which happened in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive.

Elmi’s bond is set at $100,000, and he is scheduled to appear before a judge again on Nov. 23.