Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, is suspected of fatally shooting Shomari F. Little in the South Linden neighborhood on Sept. 10, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman accused of shooting a 26-year-old to death in the South Linden neighborhood is being held on a $3 million bond.

Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, was issued a $3 million bond at her arraignment on Wednesday, about a week after the Columbus Division of Police sent out a warrant for her arrest in the slaying of Shomari F. Little. Little was shot and killed in the 1300 block of East 13th Avenue on Sept. 10, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Little was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, where medics pronounced him dead at 9:35 p.m., police said. His death marked the 95th homicide in Columbus this year.

Columbus police named Reyes a suspect in Little’s death on Monday, Sept. 19. The 25-year-old’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 6, court records indicate.