COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and destroying merchandise at a northeast Columbus liquor store Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a liquor store employee at the State Liquor Agency within the Giant Eagle Market District on Stelzer Road, just south of Easton, approached an alleged shoplifter inside the store. The suspect became “irate” and threatened to hit the employee with a bottle of wine.

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who destroyed merchandise at a Stelzer Road liquor store. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Video surveillance at the store showed the woman take two bottles of wine off a shelf and smash them at the feet of the employee. A second employee tried to detain the woman, but she broke free, slipped on the wine, then followed the first employee around the store.

She threw another bottle at the employee in the middle of the store and then left the scene before the police arrived at around 3:45 p.m. Columbus police released video footage and a photo of the suspect to help with identifying her.

CPD is asking anyone with information to help identify the suspect to call one of its detectives at 614-645-2159, kabel@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.