COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Abortion rights advocates held a rally Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse.

The rally follows the recently leaked United States Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Although the court hasn’t issued an official ruling, organizations have vowed to fight ahead of the decision.

Should the Supreme Court’s decision come down as written in the draft, individual states would then be able to pass laws on whether abortions would be allowed and, if so, under what circumstances

There are currently two “trigger bills” which have been introduced in the Ohio Statehouse. Should one of those bills be approved by both the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, abortion would immediately be illegal in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Both acts, as introduced, allow for exceptions in cases where the mother’s life is in danger, but would not allow abortions in cases of rape or incest.