COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – 2023 is coming to a close and leaders in the Ohio House are reflecting on the year, and looking forward to 2024, in interviews only seen on NBC4.

What got done?

Despite criticism that the House passed a record low number of bills, and that Republican infighting continues to impact legislation, Speaker of the Ohio House Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) both said they accomplished a good amount this year.

“I think we’ve done a lot this year from the House, from top to bottom, whether it’s the budget, whether it’s policy,” Stephens said.

Russo said while there were pieces of the budget her caucus did not like, they were happy to fully fund the ‘fair school funding’ plan, increase wages for certain Medicaid medical providers and address some childcare concerns.

“Those were all big wins and I think good progress, not just for democrats but really putting people first and good progress for all Ohioans,” Russo said.

Russo and Stephens also both point to the state’s transportation budget passed earlier this year, which had railway safety measures and what Russo called “historic” funding to public transportation.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission also passed bi-partisan maps this year.

“It ended up with a 7-0 vote and it didn’t take terribly long,” Stephens said.

But despite what some call a victory in the map-making process, Russo said the maps are still not fair, even though she voted to adopt them.

“I’ve been very clear that the vote we took was a vote to take away the pen from the Redistricting commission,” she said. “Because it was clear, after more than seven rounds, that there was no intention by the republicans on that commission to put aside partisan interests and actually follow the constitution and produce fair maps.”

Russo said she is “hopeful” now that Ohioans could be voting to create an independent- map-making commission in November 2024.

“I think removing politicians from that process is a good idea and frankly the only way that Ohio is going to not be gerrymandered and not have such an extreme legislature that is so out of touch,” she said.

Stalled Legislation

Senate Bill 83, or the ‘Higher Education Enhancement Act,’ passed the Senate back in May. It would make several changes to higher education in Ohio and is something Stephens has previously said does not have the support to pass the House.

“Senate Bill 83 is a big piece of legislation, it affects just about all the aspects of higher education in Ohio, which is not a bad thing, it’s just a high volume of information,” Stephens said. “So, I go back to listening to all sides on this issue, understanding the ramification for Ohio’s education system and thinking about what will law like this do, what are the unintended consequences.”

Stephens said there is “no need to get in a hurry” on SB83.

“I would rather be right and get it right than to get it done quickly,” he said.

But Russo said the bill is in “legislative purgatory,” for now.

“As I understand it, Senate Bill 83 is probably not going to move forward anytime soon,” she said. “We’ll see how that goes. We’ve got a whole other year in this GA, which is an eternity in legislative time. But I think for now it does not have the support it needs to get across the finish line in the House.”

“If we have to make changes to get to where it makes good sense and everybody’s willing to deal with those changes then we might see something get done there,” Stephens said.

House Bill 7 was listed as a priority bill for House Republicans at the start of the year. It is bi-partisan legislation and parts of the bill made it into the state budget, but others are still being debated in the Ohio House Finance Committee.

“That’s a little more difficult of a bill because it does have an expenditure and it’s justifying spending that was not in the budget,” Stephens said. “So, when we pass it, it’s going to be something that other folks will look at and say, ‘yeah, that makes sense.’ So, it takes a little bit more time.”

“I think it’s ironic that a caucus that claims to be pro-life and wants to support babies balks at the price of what it actually takes,” Russo said.

House Bill 51, that Stephens supports, also failed to be called for a House vote this year, despite being on the calendar for one. Stephens said there “could be some tweaks” to it. Read more about why he said it was stalled here.

Republican Infighting

The year started off with high tensions between House GOP members, after what some called a surprise vote to elect Stephens as speaker. Since then, there has been a split within House Republicans, that’s been felt as legislation moves forward, on the redistricting commission and has now also become a legal battle.

But Stephens said it is a difference in thought, he said “that’s how our system works.”

“As far as Republican infighting, you know, it’s no different than any other political organization that I’ve been around,” Stephens said. “If it’s a school board, a county commission, city council, there’s always going to be some sort of difference in how people think things should run.”

Stephens said despite the infighting, the House has been productive, and he tries to be sure it does not get in the way of legislating.

“Getting through those things is important so that we can run the government efficiently and effectively and trying to make sure that we do it without getting in everybody’s business,” he said.

But on the other side of the aisle, Russo said the infighting is playing to their advantage in some cases.

“There has been some division within that caucus that has created opportunities for us to work on issues where we find alignment and build coalitions to get things across the finish line and/or stop some dangerous or misguided issues from crossing the finish line,” she said.

NBC4 asked Stephens whether he considers being called a ‘bipartisan’ speaker a compliment or a criticism, “it depends on who says it,” Stephens responded with a laugh.

“If sitting and listening to people you don’t agree with makes you bipartisan then I guess I am,” he said. “It’s important to be straightforward with folks and even if you disagree to say, ‘here’s where I’m at,’ but we don’t have to be mad about it.

“I consider it to be a compliment, I mean when I talk to people outside of this building, bipartisan is not a bad word, nor should it be, in fact I think that’s what most people want to happen, people are sick of the division in politics,” Russo said.

What’s to come in 2024?

House Bill 354, to tweak the state’s recreational marijuana law was introduced days before the last House and Senate sessions of the year. Stephens said he hopes to get that passed “early next year.”

As far as goals for 2024 go, Stephens said he is thinking of the big picture.

“I think we have an opportunity in Ohio for one time funding opportunities to really change the face of a lot of communities in Ohio for the next 20 to 30 years,” he said. “And it’s a really exciting time if we do it right, and we pay attention.”

Stephens said not only does he want to help develop the public sector, but also be sure Ohio has sites ready for the next big project to bring people to Ohio and be forward-thinking.

“That’s really my priority for 2024,” he said. “Not only to get those projects done, but to get our communities and our people in Ohio to think about, ‘gosh, what are we going to do in five years, in 10 years from now, we can do X, Y or Z’ and have that forward thinking positive thinking about of the future.”

Russo said there is a lot to be done next year, and “so many issues to tackle.” She said her caucus will continue to do things like fight for “common sense gun reform,” despite Stephens saying it does not have the support, and ensuring the freedoms of Ohioans in reproductive healthcare. Russo said overall, it is about helping Ohioans.

“Continuing to look at this issue of rising property taxes and how can we provide some relief for many of our citizens, looking at the issue of affordable housing and workforce housing,” she said.

The first House and Senate sessions for 2024 are scheduled for the end of January.