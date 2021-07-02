A new era for the Columbus Crew and their fans begins tomorrow.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Saturday, the Crew will host its first home match at Lower.com Field against the New England Revolution.

“You have die-hard fans, you have casual fans — everyone wants to get into this game and see this stadium and see the start of this new chapter,” said Kourtney Sullivan, a longtime Crew fan.

Sullivan is one of many fans and members of the Nordecke, who have spent hours over the last several days sewing and painting the tifo for Saturday’s match. The tifo is a giant banner that is held up prior to kickoff to show support and send encouragement to the team. Its design is kept secret until matchday.

“It’s ten times bigger than what we’ve ever done before in the old stadium, for what they’ve given us and what we’ve been able to design and put together, so we want to leave that anticipation and really just motivate everyone to get into the stadium, get in your seats before kickoff to hype the players up, get that stadium energy going and be excited to see what we’ve been able to put together,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Crew said Saturday’s match is expected to sell out.