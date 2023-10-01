COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus organization hosted a Family Fun Fall Festival Sunday, bringing together the community in an effort to stop the violence.

The event, held at Champion Middle School in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section in east Columbus, was packed with things to do, including bouncy houses, raffles, and trick-or-treating.

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children (MOMCC) has hosted the festival in previous years, but said each year, it continues to grow.

In addition to the fun activities, the event also had resources such as housing assistance and the public advocacy group Moms Demand Action, all coming together to help the community learn and have fun.

“At the end of the day, we have to come together as a community to get this violence to stop and that’s what we stand on,” MOMCC Adult Division Director Jenè Patrick said. “And so bringing the community together and getting to know each other, we got to know our neighbors and know the people who are around us so we can begin to have compassion for those around us.”

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children said its mission continues beyond Sunday’s event and is encouraging everyone to do their part to stop violence in Columbus.