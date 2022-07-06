For the past 14 years, Pelotonia has been raising funds to fight cancer, a disease that impacts all of us, including NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunally, who was diagnosed in January.

NBC4’s Matthew Herchik will be “Biking for Bob” this August and is sharing stories about the ride’s impact along the way to help raise awareness in Bob’s honor.

For more on “Biking for Bob,” visit Matthew Herchik’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One mother’s cancer diagnosis – not just one, but a second, too – inspired her daughter to take part in the ride.

“Soul crushing, honestly,” is how Allison Steiner describes hearing of her mother’s Merkel cell carcinoma diagnosis, an aggressive form of skin cancer. “We weren’t expecting Merckle cell cancer, especially because it’s so rare.”

The diagnosis came last year, shortly after Steiner completed her first Pelotonia ride, and after Steiner thought they were out of the woods.

“It’s actually her second bout of cancer,” Steiner said. “So, she’s a breast cancer survivor as well.”

Now, a ride that began as a way to connect with co-workers has become much more.

“It’s going to be a really emotional ride, for a lot of different reason,” Steiner said. “But this year is really personal for me, and I’m just really grateful that I’m physically able to do 100 (miles).”

The mother of a two-year-old boy, Steiner said each pedal and each dollar is about making sure grandma is still around.

“It’s been fun to include him in some of my training rides,” she said. “I’ve got a little bike trailer, it’s fun to include him.”