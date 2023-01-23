COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 614 Restaurant Week is back with more than 100 restaurants showcasing menu favorites or new creations for a discounted price.

This year’s specials run Monday through Saturday with participating restaurants offering three-course meals ranging from $15 to $50. Guests can request the restaurant week menu when dining in, with many businesses also offering their specials for carryout.

614 Restaurant Week is Monday through Saturday. (Courtesy Photo/614 Media Group)

Specials span 118 central Ohio Restaurants, including Aladdin’s, Barrio Tacos, Del Mar SoCal Kitchen, EL Vaquero, High Bank Distillery, Lindey’s, McCormick and Schmick’s, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, The Pearl, Yellow Brick Pizza, and Wolf’s Ridge.

Local Cantina is offering guests a three-course meal for $15, with appetizers including queso dip, main courses including the Mango Tango, and desserts including fried ice cream. Oishii Japanese Bistro is offering a meal for $20, including crab rangoon, teriyaki salmon, and fried bananas. For $35, guests can visit Alqueria for shrimp croquettes, flatiron steak, and vanilla bean flan.

On the pricier end, Hudson 29 is offering a meal for $45 including a spicy tuna sushi roll, rigatoni bolognese, and carrot cake. For $50, Bar Cicchetti is offering sweet fire chicken wings, shrimp torchietti, and tiramisu.

Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian menu options are also available. View all participating restaurants divided by price point here.

The weeklong event is also partnering with statewide nonprofit The Children’s Hunger Alliance, dedicated to ending childhood hunger throughout Ohio. 614 is hosting a giveaway in which each entry equals a $.25 donation to the organization, up to $5,000.

Two giveaway winners will win dinner for two to five Columbus-area restaurants. Then, one winner will win the grand prize, a two-night stay at the AC Hotel in Dublin and a $150 credit to the rooftop restaurant, Vaso. Enter to win here.

In addition, use the hashtag #614RestaurantWeek and #eat614 when posting on social media and 614 will donate an additional $1 to the organization.