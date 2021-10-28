COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Oct. 28-31, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Thursday, Oct. 28
- Immersive Van Gogh (Peak) — Seven afternoon times available. 940 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus. Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Learn more
- BAM Thursdays — 5 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Fresh libations, great experiences with art, and lively music at the museum. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns fill the botanical gardens. Learn more
- Art Book Club: Fierce Dreamer — 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Explore the life of 17th-century artist Artemisia Gentileschi with author Linda Lafferty. Learn more
- Mat Kearney – The January Flower Tour — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull — 7:30 p.m. OSU Roy Bowen Theatre, Drake Center, 1849 Cannon Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- WCBE presents Will Hoge — 8 p.m. Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Kevin Costner & Modern West — 8 p.m. Wexner Center Mershon Auditorium, 1871 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- 2020 Re/Vision Concert — 8 p.m. Ohio State Barnett Theatre, Sullivant Hall, 1813 High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Mr. Burns, a post-electric play — 7:30 p.m. Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St., Columbus. A post-apocalyptic tale of survival, compassion, and the enduring power of The Simpsons. Learn more
Friday, Oct. 29
- Ohio State Men’s Hockey vs. Michigan State Hockey — 9 a.m. Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Harvest Blooms — 10 a.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
- Immersive Van Gogh — Seven times available. 940 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus. Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Learn more
- Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop — 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Grove City Town Center, Park St. at Broadway. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- Nate Bargatze — 7 p.m. Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull — 7:30 p.m. OSU Roy Bowen Theatre, Drake Center, 1849 Cannon Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Corey Holcomb — 7:45 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
- Twenty One Pilots: Takeover Tour — 8 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Ghostbusters — 8 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Columbus Symphony plays the score live to the 1984 film. Learn more
- 2020 Re/Vision Concert — 8 p.m. OSU Barnett Theatre, Sullivant Hall, 1813 High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt — 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. 1549-1575 Granville Pike, Lancaster. Learn more
- The Moonbats Halloween Show — 9 p.m. Natalie’s, 5601 N. High St., Worthington. Learn more
- Nate Bargatze — 9:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- Corey Holcomb — 10:15 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
- Young Frankenstein — 7 p.m. Garden Theater, Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Haunted Fest — 8 p.m. Lausche Building, 717 East 17th Ave., Columbus. Ohio’s biggest Halloween concert and party. Learn more
- Mr. Burns, a post-electric play — 8 p.m. Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St., Columbus. A post-apocalyptic tale of survival, compassion, and the enduring power of The Simpsons. Learn more
Saturday, Oct. 30
- North Market Downtown Farmers’ Market — 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. 59 Spruce St, Columbus. Learn more
- Running Scared 5K — 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hanner’s Park, Groveport Rd, Canal Winchester, or virtual. Grab your costumes and get moving. Learn more
- OSU Men’s Hockey vs. MSU — 9 a.m. Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Immersive Van Gogh — Seven times available. 940 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus. Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Learn more
- Harvest Blooms — 10 a.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
- Art Book Club: Fierce Dreamer — 11 a.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Explore the life of 17th-century artist Artemisia Gentileschi with author Linda Lafferty. Learn more
- Ohio State Buckeyes Football vs. Penn State Nittany Lions — Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Boo Off Broadway — 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Grove City Town Center, Park St. at Broadway. Family-friendly Halloween fun. Learn more
- Young Frankenstein — 2 p.m. Garden Theater, Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- Ohio Village Presents All Hallows’ Eve — 5:30 p.m. Ohio Village, 800 E. 17t Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- AK & Jarren Benton @ Big Room Bar — 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Big Room Bar, 1036 S. Front St., Columbus. Learn more
- Corey Holcomb — 7 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
- Twenty One Pilots: Takeover Tour — 8 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt — 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. 1549-1575 Granville Pike, Lancaster. Learn more
- Corey Holcomb — 9:45 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
- Mr. Burns, a post-electric play — 8 p.m. Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St., Columbus. A post-apocalyptic tale of survival, compassion, and the enduring power of The Simpsons. Learn more
Sunday, Oct. 31
- Der Wolfsrudel Lauf Trail Run #2 — 8:30 a.m. 75 Downing Rd., Delaware. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- Immersive Van Gogh — Seven times available. 940 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus. Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Learn more
- Harvest Blooms — 10 a.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
- Ohio State Women’s Volleyball vs. Michigan State — 1 p.m. Covelli Center Columbus, 2640 Fred Taylor Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Brewery District Walking Tour — 2 p.m. Learn more
- Columbus Symphony Halloween Spooktacular — 3 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Learn more
- Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull — 3 p.m. OSU Roy Bowen Theatre, Drake Center, 1849 Cannon Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Tommy Womack: Album Release Show — 8 p.m. Natalie’s, 5601 N. High St., Worthington. Learn more
- Young Frankenstein — 7 p.m. Garden Theater, Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Mr. Burns, a post-electric play — 8 p.m. Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St., Columbus. A post-apocalyptic tale of survival, compassion, and the enduring power of The Simpsons. Learn more