COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 94-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning from the north side of the city.

Police say Fred Dansby was last seen at 9:30 a.m. near Sunbury Road and Ross Avenue wearing a black beanie cap with a long gray overcoat and striped pants.

Dansby drives a silver Chevrolet Equinox and suffers from dementia.

If anyone knows of Dansby whereabouts, they can contact Columbus police at 614-645-4624. A full missing person poster can be seen below.

Poster provided by the Columbus Division of Police