COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop.

In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent offenders, recover firearms and confiscate illegal narcotics, the Columbus Division of Police said in a release. Officers worked strategically in the neighborhoods from 6 a.m. Aug. 17 to 3 a.m. Aug. 18.

The operation resulted in the following:

30 felony arrests

92 total arrests

58 vehicles impounded

13 junk or abandoned vehicles

8 illegal guns recovered

3 search warrants served

79 arrest warrants served

69 liquor citations issued

51.5 grams of cocaine seized

29.9 grams of fentanyl seized

12 grams of methamphetamine seized

$200,750 approximate street value of suspected drugs recovered

269 traffic stops

346 citations issued, 59 driving without a license, 4 OVI arrests

The operation was a collaboration with a number of units including criminal intelligence, SWAT, the drug crimes unit and traffic operations. The last “Operation Unity” took place in late May, when police arrested 15 people and seized guns, vehicles, fentanyl and more.