Listen to the full 911 call in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mother distraught at the kidnapping of her children asked what kind of person would do such a thing.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

In a 911 call released by Columbus Police placed by the mother whose twin boys were kidnapped early Tuesday, the mother explains the situation that led to someone stealing her car with her 5-month-old twin boys inside it.

“I was just parked, I was parked at the Donato’s Pizza. Someone just stole my car. My babies are in there,” she told the 911 operator.

According to police records, the call was recorded at approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday night. It notified officers that a black Honda Accord with Kason and Kyair Thomas inside was stolen from East First Avenue and North High Street. Kyair was later found at the Dayton airport, but Kason is still missing.

The mother, who came across as composed at the beginning of the 911 call, later broke down, at some points becoming inaudible as she pleaded with the 911 operator to help her.

“Who would steal my car? My babies’ in there,” she said through tears to the operator.

While the mother originally thought a man had stolen her car, a 24-year-old homeless woman named Nalah Tamiko Jackson was later identified as the suspect. Columbus police asked anyone with any information on Jackson or Kason Thomas to call 911 immediately.