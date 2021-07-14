911 call led to arrest in fatal shooting of 17-year-old Columbus girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — 911 calls are revealing more about what led to the arrest of a 16-year-old girl, accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Jayce O’Neal Monday night.

The suspect, who NBC4 is not identifying due to her being a minor, plead not guilty in court Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning, about 12 hours after the deadly shooting on Ridgebury Drive.

Police have released a 911 call from a woman who said she saw the news about the shooting and that the suspect was sleeping in her home.

The woman was acquainted with the suspect through a family member, and that’s how she was able to recognize her.

A candlelight vigil is being held Wednesday night for O’Neal.