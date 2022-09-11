COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday marks 21 years since four planes were hijacked by 15 terrorists, killing nearly 3,000 people. Local communities are remembering Sept. 11, 2001, with events across central Ohio.

Columbus Memorial Stair Climb

Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center, while wearing a badge with the name and photo of one of the 343 fallen firefighters.

Chase Tower – 300 W. Broad St. Details. 9 a.m.

Dublin Remembrance Ceremony

The Washington Township Fire Department will hold a ceremony to honor first responders.

Station 93 – 5825 Brand Rd. Details. 2 p.m.

Hilliard Remembrance Ceremony

The Hilliard Division of Police and Norwich Township will host a brief remembrance ceremony.

First Responders Park – 4020 Main St. Details.

Marysville Remembrance Ceremony

A remembrance ceremony will be held with the Marysville Fire Division.

Decker Fire Station – 163000 County Home Rd. Details. 9:50 a.m.

Motts Military Museum Remembrance Ceremony

Madison Township Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 ceremony at the museum. The museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Motts Military Museum – 5075 S. Hamilton Rd. Details. 1 p.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum’s Patriot Day

Admission is free at the museum on Sept. 11 for Patriot Day.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum – 300 W. Broad St. Details. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ohio Statehouse Memorial

Flags have been placed on display on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse, each flag standing for one life lost on Sept. 11. The memorial is on display and open to the public until noon Sept. 13.

Ohio Statehouse – 1 Capitol Square. Details.

Westerville Remembrance Ceremony

The city of Westerville will recognize the Sept. 11 attacks with a brief program.

First Responders Park – 374 W. Main St. Details. Noon.

Worthington Patriot Day

Join the Worthington community for a ceremony with speakers, music and remembrances to those lost.

Village Green – 951 High St. Details. Noon.