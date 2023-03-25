COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for community help as an 80-year-old woman has been reported missing from northeast Columbus.

Columbus police say Christine Thomas was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Friday leaving a house on Minnesota Avenue in a gray Lincoln MKZ. The last location police say she told someone she was is Leonard Avenue and East 5th Avenue before her phone was disconnected.

A full missing person poster can be seen below.

Anyone with information on Thomas can call the CPD Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-2358.