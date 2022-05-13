COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting on the city’s west side.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Campbell Avenue in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The 8-year-old victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Eleven people were detained on the scene, according to police.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as more information becomes available.